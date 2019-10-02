SBS po polsku

Polskie i Australijskie firmy dla ochrony klimatu

Published 2 October 2019 at 6:12pm, updated 3 October 2019 at 12:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
9 października w Warszawie odbędzie się Forum Biznesu, na którym tysiące firm pokaże swoje osiągnięcia. Jakub Wilhem z biura PAIH w Sydneym omawia planowane forum oraz innowacyjne rozwiązania środowiskowe w Polsce i w Australii.

