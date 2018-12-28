Australijska gospodarka 2018

Stockmarket Source: AAP
Published 28 December 2018
By Ricardo Goncalves, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Rok 2018 był raczej niestabilny na australijskiej giełdzie, która spadła o ponad 10 procent. Dolar australijski również odnotował spadek, o 8,5% w stosunku do dolara amerykańskiego. Czy globalne problemy gospodarcze nadal będą wpływać na gospodarke Australii w 2019 roku?
