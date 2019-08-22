SBS po polsku

Jak Feta to Tylko Grecka....

Australian wines and cheeses are among the foods which may have to find new names. Source: Getty Images

Published 22 August 2019
By Anna Sadurska, Gareth Boreham
Available in other languages

Unia Europejska przedstawiła Australii listę 171 produktów i 236 napojów alkoholowych które muszą zmienić nazwę. To warunek Unii Europejskiej podpisania umowy o wolnym handlu z Australią.

