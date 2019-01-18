Australian Open 2019...Dzień czwarty

Iga Świątek Source: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman
Published 18 January 2019 at 3:00pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Piotr Haczek, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Piotr Haczek, nasz korespondent na Australian Open, opowiada o występie młodej polskiej zawodniczki Igi Świątek, która przegrała swój mecz w czwartym dniu turnieju.
