Australian Open 2019...Dzień drugi

Published 16 January 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:27pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki , Piotr Haczek
Source: SBS
Piotr Haczek, nasz korespondent na Australian Open, dzieli się swoimi opiniami na temat występów zawodników, także polskich młodych uczestników, w drugim dniu wielkoszlemowego turnieju w Melbourne.
