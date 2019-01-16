SBS po polsku

Australian Open 2019...Dzień drugi

SBS po polsku

Australian Open

Andy Murray Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 January 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:27pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki , Piotr Haczek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Piotr Haczek, nasz korespondent na Australian Open, dzieli się swoimi opiniami na temat występów zawodników, także polskich młodych uczestników, w drugim dniu wielkoszlemowego turnieju w Melbourne.

Published 16 January 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:27pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki , Piotr Haczek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022