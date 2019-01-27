SBS po polsku

Australian Open 2019...Finał kobiet.

Naomi Osaka holds the Australian Open trophy alongside Petra Kvitova

Naomi Osaka holds the Australian Open trophy alongside Petra Kvitova at the presentation. Source: AAP

Published 27 January 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:31pm
By Piotr Haczek, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Piotr Haczek, nasz korespondent z Australian Open, opowiada o finale kobiet w wielkoszlemowym turnieju AO w Melbourne.

