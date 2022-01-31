Australian Open 2022 - Finał turnieju

A supplied image shows Rafael Nadal posing with the Australian Open mens singles final trophy in the locker room at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Source: AAP
Published 31 January 2022 at 4:17pm, updated 31 January 2022 at 4:19pm
By Piotr Haczek
Source: SBS
Piotr Haczek, korespondent SBS z Australian Open, podsumowanie turnieju w Melbourne. Rafael Nadal wygrał 21. wielkoszlemowy tytuł w karierze!
