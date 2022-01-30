SBS po polsku

Australian Open 2022 - Finał kobiet

Ash Barty with Evonne Goolagong-Cawley

Evonne Goolagong Cawley congratulates Ashleigh Barty of Australia as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Womens singles final . Source: AAP

Published 30 January 2022 at 4:32pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Piotr Haczek
Piotr Haczek, korespondent SBS z Australian Open, podsumowuje występy tenisistek w finale turnieju w Melbourne.

