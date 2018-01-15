Australian Open. Dzień pierwszy

Jelena Ostapenko has kicked off the Australian Open with a win over Francesca Schiavone. Source: AAP
Published 15 January 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:10am
By Anna Sadurska, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Dzisiaj rozpoczał się wielkoszlemowy turniej tenisowy Australian Open. Przed nami dwa tygodnie emocji I spotkań z naszym korespondentem akredytowanym przy AO, Piotrem Haczkiem.
