Australian Open: Powrót mistrzów

Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) celebrates winning in the Men's Final match against Raphael Nadal of Spain Source: Getty images
Published 30 January 2017 at 3:39pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 4:17pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
W finale turnieju w Melbourne Szwajcar Roger Federer pokonał Rafaela Nadala z Hiszpanii 6:4, 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3. Relacja Piotra Haczka
