Australian Open: Powrót mistrzów

Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) celebrates winning in the Men's Final match against Raphael Nadal of Spain

Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) celebrates winning in the Men's Final match against Raphael Nadal of Spain Source: Getty images

Published 30 January 2017 at 3:39pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 4:17pm
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

W finale turnieju w Melbourne Szwajcar Roger Federer pokonał Rafaela Nadala z Hiszpanii 6:4, 3:6, 6:1, 3:6, 6:3. Relacja Piotra Haczka

