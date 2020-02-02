SBS po polsku

Australian Open...Puchar Pań wreczony!

Sofia Kenin of the United States.

Sofia Kenin of the United States. Source: AP Images

Published 2 February 2020 at 3:07pm, updated 2 February 2020 at 3:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Piotr Haczek podsumowuje ostatnie dni wielkoszlemowego turnieju tenisowego Australian Open w Melbourne. Młoda polska tenisistka Weronika Baszak, przegrywa w finale juniorów AO

