Australian Open...Puchar Pań wreczony!

Sofia Kenin of the United States. Source: AP Images
Published 2 February 2020 at 3:07pm, updated 2 February 2020 at 3:13pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Piotr Haczek podsumowuje ostatnie dni wielkoszlemowego turnieju tenisowego Australian Open w Melbourne. Młoda polska tenisistka Weronika Baszak, przegrywa w finale juniorów AO
Available in other languages
