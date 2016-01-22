SBS po polsku

Australian Open : pożegnanie Lleytona

SBS po polsku

Image: Lleyton Hewitt leaves Rod Laver Arena followed by his children after being defeated by David Ferrer of Spain

Image: Lleyton Hewitt leaves Rod Laver Arena followed by his children after being defeated by David Ferrer of Spain Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2016 at 3:19pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 4:37pm
By Darek Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australijski tenisista, były numer jeden na świecie Lleyton Hewitt zakończył wczoraj profesjonalną karierę tenisową .

Published 22 January 2016 at 3:19pm, updated 22 January 2016 at 4:37pm
By Darek Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pope Benedict XVI Visits Erfurt

Wiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Mam Teatr zdjecie.png

"Mam Teatr"

Czerwone gitary.jpg

Czerwone Gitary

Jerzy Kryszak 2.jpg

Jerzy Kryszak