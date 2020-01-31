SBS po polsku

Australian Open...kto zagra w finale ?

SBS po polsku

Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal during his quarter final round match at the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM

Published 31 January 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 31 January 2020 at 4:35pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Piotr Haczek podsumowuje rozgrywki finałowych dni wielkoszlemowego turnieju tenisowego Australian Open w Melbourne.

