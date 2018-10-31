SBS po polsku

Australia Republiką

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney.

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney. Source: Doug Peters

Published 31 October 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Odwieczną debatę "czy Australia powinna stać się republiką?", wznowiła entuzjastycznie przyjęta wizyta księcia Harry'ego i jego żony Meghan w Australii.

