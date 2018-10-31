Australia Republiką

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney. Source: Doug Peters
Published 31 October 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:43pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Odwieczną debatę "czy Australia powinna stać się republiką?", wznowiła entuzjastycznie przyjęta wizyta księcia Harry'ego i jego żony Meghan w Australii.
