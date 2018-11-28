Nowa nieznana wcześniej część mózgu

A human brain is seen at Real Bodies The Exhibition at Byron Kennedy Hall, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 28 November 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:50pm
By Anna Sadurska, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australijski naukowiec George Paxinos I jego zespół, odkryli nową część mózgu. Czy obszar wielkości ziarenka grochu odpowiada za precyzje ruchów czlowieka ?
Published 28 November 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:50pm
By Anna Sadurska, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share