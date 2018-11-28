SBS po polsku

Nowa nieznana wcześniej część mózgu

SBS po polsku

A human brain

A human brain is seen at Real Bodies The Exhibition at Byron Kennedy Hall, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park in Sydney. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:50pm
By Anna Sadurska, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australijski naukowiec George Paxinos I jego zespół, odkryli nową część mózgu. Czy obszar wielkości ziarenka grochu odpowiada za precyzje ruchów czlowieka ?

Published 28 November 2018 at 1:07pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:50pm
By Anna Sadurska, Joy Joshi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022