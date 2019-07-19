SBS po polsku

Rola Australii w locie Apollo 11 na księżyc

SBS po polsku

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin (NASA)

Neil Armstrong on the moon, taken by Buzz Aldrin Source: NASA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Matt Connellan, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Minęło 50 lat, od czasu kiedy człowiek po raz pierwszy stanął na Księżycu. Lądowanie było transmitowane na całym świecie, ale gdyby nie Australijczycy i australijski teleskop, pierwsze kroki i słowa Neila Armstronga w ogóle nie byłyby pokazane ani usłyszane na Ziemi.

Published 19 July 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:35pm
By Matt Connellan, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Wiadomości 7 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135