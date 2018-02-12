SBS po polsku

Królewska Komisja rozpoczęla dochodzenie

SBS po polsku

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Ian Narev arrives to announce the company's half year results in Sydney, Wednesday, February 7, 2018. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING

Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO Ian Narev arrives to announce the company's half year results in Sydney, Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2018 at 3:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Królewska Komisja rozpoczęła dzisiaj dochodzenie w sprawie niewłaściwego postępowania w bankowości, w sektorze ubezpieczeń i emerytur. Czym jest Królewska Komisja i dlaczego zajmuje się sektorem bankowym?

Published 12 February 2018 at 3:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022