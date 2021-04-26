Umowa Australii z Chinami „Belt & Road” - zerwana!

SBS po polsku

Daniel Andrews and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye signed the Belt and Road agreement in 2018. Source: AAP

Published 26 April 2021 at 4:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS

Rząd Australii skorzystał z prawa weta, aby anulować dwie umowy wynegocjowane z Chinami przez Wiktorię, twierdząc, że działa na rzecz ochrony narodowego interesu.

