Umowa Australii z Chinami „Belt & Road” - zerwana!

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye signed the Belt and Road agreement in 2018. Source: AAP
Published 26 April 2021 at 4:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:36pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Rząd Australii skorzystał z prawa weta, aby anulować dwie umowy wynegocjowane z Chinami przez Wiktorię, twierdząc, że działa na rzecz ochrony narodowego interesu.
