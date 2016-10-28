Benjamin Wrotniak - przyszły mistrz Australii?

Benjamin Wrotniak fights z Rio Source: Neutral Corner
Published 28 October 2016 at 2:49pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 3:44pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Benjamin Wrótniak, polski bokser wagi ciężkiej weżmie udział w walce w sydneyskiej dzielnicy Punchbowl 30go pażdziernika. Opowiada o cieniach i blaskach swojej kariery i aspiracjach zdobycia tytułu mistrza Australii
