Benjamin Wrotniak - przyszły mistrz Australii?

Benjamin Wrotniak

Benjamin Wrotniak fights z Rio Source: Neutral Corner

Published 28 October 2016 at 2:49pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 3:44pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Benjamin Wrótniak, polski bokser wagi ciężkiej weżmie udział w walce w sydneyskiej dzielnicy Punchbowl 30go pażdziernika. Opowiada o cieniach i blaskach swojej kariery i aspiracjach zdobycia tytułu mistrza Australii

