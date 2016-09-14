Apple - Miliardy niezapłaconych podatków?

Niall Carson/PA Wire Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Published 14 September 2016 at 3:29pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 3:46pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Robert Czernkowski z uniwersytetu University of Technology Sydney, tłumaczy jak doszło do tego, że Apple mógł nie zapłacić miliardów dolarów podatków. Czy jest to zgodne z prawem? Czy jest to sprawiedliwe?
