Apple - Miliardy niezapłaconych podatków?

Published 14 September 2016 at 3:29pm, updated 16 September 2016 at 3:46pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Dr Robert Czernkowski z uniwersytetu University of Technology Sydney, tłumaczy jak doszło do tego, że Apple mógł nie zapłacić miliardów dolarów podatków. Czy jest to zgodne z prawem? Czy jest to sprawiedliwe?

