COP26 - na szczycie w Glasgow - Australia nie odejdzie od energii węglowej

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions from burning it are the single biggest contributor to climate change. Source: AAP
Published 8 November 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Hall
Source: SBS
Pośród 40 krajów, które zobowiązały się na konferencji klimatycznej COP26 do odejścia od energii węglowej do połowy stulecia, nie znalezli się najwięksi emitenci C02 na świecie, w tym Australia, Chiny, Stany Zjednoczone czy Indie.
