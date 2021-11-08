SBS po polsku

COP26 - na szczycie w Glasgow - Australia nie odejdzie od energii węglowej

SBS po polsku

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions from burning it are the single biggest contributor to climate change.

Coal is the most polluting fossil fuel and greenhouse gas emissions from burning it are the single biggest contributor to climate change. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Hall
Source: SBS

Pośród 40 krajów, które zobowiązały się na konferencji klimatycznej COP26 do odejścia od energii węglowej do połowy stulecia, nie znalezli się najwięksi emitenci C02 na świecie, w tym Australia, Chiny, Stany Zjednoczone czy Indie.

Published 8 November 2021 at 4:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Amy Hall
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news pic

Wiadomości 27 października 2022 - SBS News Flash

Money is taken out of a wallet Canberra, April 8, 2014.

Budżet w pigułce - dostaniemy po kieszeni czy nie?

Retailers say Australia is at a crisis point when it comes to labour shortages in the sector.

Nie ma ludzi do pracy!

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

W tegorocznym budżecie - pomoc dla rodzin