COVID 19 - Wpływ pandemii na nasze życie

Coronavirus Lifestyle Changes

Mother wearing mask and holding a child. Source: AAP

Published 8 May 2020 at 11:57am, updated 8 May 2020 at 12:02pm
Jak radzimy sobie w trudnych warunkach pandemii i zastoju gospodarczego? Różne osoby, dentystka, pracujaca mama, młoda kobieta na wizie studenckiej, oraz starsza pani emerytka, opowiadają o swoich zmaganiach finansowych, życiowych i rodzinnych podczas pandemii koronawirusa.

