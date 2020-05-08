COVID 19 - Wpływ pandemii na nasze życie

Mother wearing mask and holding a child. Source: AAP
Published 8 May 2020 at 11:57am, updated 8 May 2020 at 12:02pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jak radzimy sobie w trudnych warunkach pandemii i zastoju gospodarczego? Różne osoby, dentystka, pracujaca mama, młoda kobieta na wizie studenckiej, oraz starsza pani emerytka, opowiadają o swoich zmaganiach finansowych, życiowych i rodzinnych podczas pandemii koronawirusa.
Published 8 May 2020 at 11:57am, updated 8 May 2020 at 12:02pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share