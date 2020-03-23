SBS po polsku

COVID 19: Szarpią nami uczucia lęku i niepewności

Representational picture of a man in isolation.

Source: Getty Images

Published 23 March 2020 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Anna Sadurska, Greg Dyett
Available in other languages

Specjalisci radzą aby słuchaċ tylko najważniejszych wiadomości, nie pozwoliċ żeby zalała nas medialna fala negatywnych uczuċ

Wspólnymi siłami możemy pokonać obecny kryzys - zobacz video w linku poniżej 

By working together and following these simple steps, we can beat coronavirus.

