Długotrwale chroniczne problemy zdrowotne po covid-19

Pastor Ben Thomas got COVID-19 early at the start of the pandemic. He's still suffering with breathing and heart problems two years later. Source: Getty / Getty Images/Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM
Published 7 October 2022 at 3:34pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Aż pół miliona Australijczyków cierpi na długotrwałe dolegliwości ‘pokowidowe’. W materiale o jakich dolegliwościach mowa i jakie wsparcie można otrzymać w Australii jeśli ma się takie problemy.
Published 7 October 2022 at 3:34pm
By Joanna Todisco, Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Share