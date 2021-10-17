Czy Polacy emigrowali do Australii...?

A group of ‘displaced persons’ on the train to Bonegilla, Victoria, 1949. Source: Image courtesy of the National Archives of Australia
Published 17 October 2021 at 5:16pm, updated 17 October 2021 at 5:24pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
"Nie ma informacji o fali imigracji Polaków do Australii w publikacji 'A History Of The Department Of Immigration'..." pokreśla Prof. Małgorzata Klatt, Prezes Australijskiego Instytutu Spraw Polskich.
