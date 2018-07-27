SBS po polsku

Europa w ogniu!

Firefighters and volunteers in Greece July 2018

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire raging in Verori, near Loutraki city, Peloponnese, southern Greece, 24 July 2018. Source: ANA-MPA

Published 27 July 2018 at 3:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:31pm
By Anna Sadurska, Natarsha Kallios, Evan Young
Naukowcy twierdzą, fala tropikalnych upałów ktora nawiedzila teraz Europę związana jest z globalnym ociepleniem wywołanym przez człowieka. Od Wielkiej Brytanii przez Skandynawii po Azję Wschodnią, temperatury stale rosną, zbierając smiertelne żniwo

