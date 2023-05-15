Eurowizja, Eurowizja i po Eurowizji..

loreeen sweeden.jpg

Sweden entrant Loreen with the trophy after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eurovision. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

W Liverpoolu w Wielkiej Brytanii zakończył się 67. Konkurs Eurowizji. Wygrała Szwedka Loreen utworem Tatoo. Reprezentanci Australii i Polski – zespól Voyager, zajęli: Voyager 9, a Blanka 19 miejsce na liście finalistów..

Share

Latest podcast episodes

epaselect ITALY UKRAINE DIPLOMACY

Ukraina podsumowanie 15 maja 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 15 maja 2023

Polanski he.jpg

Recenzja filmowa - Polański, Horowitz. Hometown

Dorota Paczkowska.jpg

"Mama roku" 2023