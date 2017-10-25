Euthanasia in Australia- Legal?

Euthanasia bill discussed both in NSW and Victoria parliaments. Source: Getty Images
Published 25 October 2017 at 3:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dorota Banasiak, Gareth Boreham, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mieszkańcy australijskiego stanu Wiktoria mogą wkrótce zyskać prawo do zakończenia swojego życia.
Published 25 October 2017 at 3:25pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:26am
By Dorota Banasiak, Gareth Boreham, Amanda Copp
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share