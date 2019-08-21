SBS po polsku

Wystawa „Kierunek Australia"

SBS po polsku

Exhibition ' Destination Australia"

Source: Polish Museum and Archive in Melbourne

Published 21 August 2019 at 2:45pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 3:58pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Available in other languages

Relacja Bogumiły Żongołłowicz z otwarcia wystawy ‘Destination Australia’ Post WWII Odysseys of Polish Soldiers – „Kierunek Australia”, odyseje polskich żołnierzy po drugiej wojnie światowej. Wystawę oglądać można codziennie do 25 sierpnia w godzinach od 11 rano do 15 tej w Tobruk House, przy 44 Victoria Avenue w Albert Park w Melbourne.

