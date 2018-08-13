SBS po polsku

Otwarcie wystawy 'Resistance: Australians and the European Underground 1939–45'

'Australians and the European Underground 1939–45'

'Australians and the European Underground 1939–45'

Published 13 August 2018 at 3:01pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Polacy byli bardzo mile przyjęci na wystawie w Shrine of Remembrance, w Melbourne. Nie zabraklo na otwarciu wystawy rownież redakcji Polskiego Programu Radia SBS. Wystawa "Ruch oporu: Australijczycy i europejskie podziemie 1939-45" będzie czynna do sierpnia 2019 roku. Oto fotoreportaż z otwarcia ...

