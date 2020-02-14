Recenzja Filmowa "1917"

This image shows George MacKay, center, in a scene from "1917." Source: AAP
Published 14 February 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Obrazowo szokujący, pokazujący masakryczne sceny wojennej rzeczywistości...w recenzji Eli Chylewskiej i Joanny Borkowskiej-Surucic.
Published 14 February 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share