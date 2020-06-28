SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa : serial 'After life'

SBS po polsku

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais in 'After life' on Netflix Source: Netflix

Published 28 June 2020 at 4:55pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:07pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Available in other languages

Ricky Gervais wciela się w faceta w średnim wieku z prowincjonalnego miasteczka nad morzem. Cynizm, sarkazm i ironia...typowy dla aktora czarny humor.

Source: SBS
