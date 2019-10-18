Recenzja filmu: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Isabela Moner as Dora in the film "Lost City of Gold" Source: Paramount Pictures
Published 18 October 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:59pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dora zabiera swoich przyjaciół w podróz przygodę, aby ratować rodziców i rozwiązać tajemnicę Zaginionego Miasta Złota.
Published 18 October 2019 at 3:58pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:59pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share