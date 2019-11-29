SBS po polsku

Recenzja filmowa: 'Judy'

film Judy

Renée Zellweger in the film 'Judy' Source: Film Judy

Published 29 November 2019 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:56pm
By Ela Chylewska, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Available in other languages

Trzydzieści lat po tym, jak zagrała w „The Wizard of Oz”, ciesząca się ogromną popularnością aktorka i piosenkarka Judy Garland przybywa do Londynu, na występy w klubie nocnym Talk of the Town...film o trudnym i niewdzięcznym życiu znanej aktorki.

