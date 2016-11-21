Spotkanie z Abporygenami

SBS po polsku

Bawaka Homeland, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory - First Contact - Series 2

Bawaka Homeland, East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory - First Contact - Series 2 Source: David Dare Parker

Published 21 November 2016 at 3:29pm, updated 22 November 2016 at 9:37am
Co wiemy o Aborygenach? Przeciętnie - trochę stereotypów . Pod koniec listopada telewizja SBS pokaże 3 filmy z cyklu First Contact. Sześcioro znanych Australijczykow spotyka się z Aborygenami . Z jakim nastawieniem wyruszali w podróż, I czego się dowiedzieli.

