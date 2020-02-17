SBS po polsku

Ulewne deszcze zanieczyszczają nasze morze

Floods and Pollution

Sea foam brought by waves after heavy rain and storms at Collaroy in Sydney's Northern Beaches, Monday, February 10, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 17 February 2020 at 4:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Naveen Razik
Source: SBS
Chociaż opady deszczu przyniosły ulgę przyrodzie po gorącym, suchym lecie i związanym z nim pożarom buszu, istnieją obawy, że wody powodziowe zaśmiecą i zabrudzą nasze plaże i oceany.

