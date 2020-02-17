Ulewne deszcze zanieczyszczają nasze morze

Sea foam brought by waves after heavy rain and storms at Collaroy in Sydney's Northern Beaches, Monday, February 10, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 17 February 2020 at 4:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Naveen Razik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Chociaż opady deszczu przyniosły ulgę przyrodzie po gorącym, suchym lecie i związanym z nim pożarom buszu, istnieją obawy, że wody powodziowe zaśmiecą i zabrudzą nasze plaże i oceany.
Published 17 February 2020 at 4:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Naveen Razik
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share