French Open 2018

SBS brings you the 2018 French Open Live, free and in HD. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images Source: Corbis Sport
Published 3 June 2018 at 5:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Najważniejsze wydarzenia pierwszego tygodnia French Open, wielkoszlemowego turnieju tenisowowego na kortach Rolanda Garrosa w Paryżu. Piotr Haczek, nasz tenisowy ekspert, mówi o polskich tenisistach.
