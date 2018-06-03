SBS po polsku

French Open 2018

2017 French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland Garros. Paris. France.

SBS brings you the 2018 French Open Live, free and in HD. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images Source: Corbis Sport

Published 3 June 2018 at 5:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Najważniejsze wydarzenia pierwszego tygodnia French Open, wielkoszlemowego turnieju tenisowowego na kortach Rolanda Garrosa w Paryżu. Piotr Haczek, nasz tenisowy ekspert, mówi o polskich tenisistach.

