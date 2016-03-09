SBS po polskuOther ways to listen "From Poland to Wherever in the World"Play09:14SBS po polskuOther ways to listen Lucyna Artymiuk Source: Lucyna ArtymiukGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.23MB)Published 9 March 2016 at 3:39pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSAvailable in other languages "From Poland to wherever in the world czyli z Polski do gdziekolwiek na świecie, biografie Polskiego lotnika Jana Artymiuka, który wyemigrował do Australii napisała jego córka Lucyna Artymiuk, cz1.Published 9 March 2016 at 3:39pmBy Dorota BanasiakSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBook launch From Poland 'to wherever in the world' Come and hear from the author Lucyna Artymiuk Sunday 13 March 3pm Auditorium Polish Club Ashfield Adults $10 Concession $8 Tickets sold on the door ShareLatest podcast episodesWiadomości 5 stycznia 2023 - SBS News Flash"Mam Teatr"Czerwone GitaryJerzy Kryszak