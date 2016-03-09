SBS po polsku

"From Poland to Wherever in the World"

Lucyna Artymiuk

Lucyna Artymiuk Source: Lucyna Artymiuk

Published 9 March 2016 at 3:39pm
By Dorota Banasiak
"From Poland to wherever in the world czyli z Polski do gdziekolwiek na świecie, biografie Polskiego lotnika Jana Artymiuka, który wyemigrował do Australii napisała jego córka Lucyna Artymiuk, cz1.

Book launch

From Poland 'to wherever in the world'

Come and hear from the author Lucyna Artymiuk

 

Sunday 13 March 3pm

Auditorium

Polish Club Ashfield

 

Adults $10

Concession $8

Tickets sold on the door

 





