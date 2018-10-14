Wieczór galowy Festiwalu Polskich Filmów w Melbourne

Organizers of Festival Source: Polish Cinema in Australia
Wieczór galowy odbył się w Rowville na dwa tygodnie przed 6 Festiwalem Filmów Polskich w Melbourne. Radio SBS było obecne na balu...oto relacja z tej imprezy. Tegoroczny festiwal odbędzie się w Melbourne w dniach 18 - 28 października 2018 roku w ACMI i Classic Cinemas.
