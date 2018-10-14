SBS po polsku

Wieczór galowy Festiwalu Polskich Filmów w Melbourne

SBS po polsku

Polish Cinema in Australia

Organizers of Festival Source: Polish Cinema in Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2018 at 5:45pm, updated 14 October 2018 at 5:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Wieczór galowy odbył się w Rowville na dwa tygodnie przed 6 Festiwalem Filmów Polskich w Melbourne. Radio SBS było obecne na balu...oto relacja z tej imprezy. Tegoroczny festiwal odbędzie się w Melbourne w dniach 18 - 28 października 2018 roku w ACMI i Classic Cinemas.

Published 14 October 2018 at 5:45pm, updated 14 October 2018 at 5:48pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree on the establishment of four military administrations in the Kherson region..jpg

Ukraina podsumowanie 6 stycznia 2023

Wiadomości SBS

Wiadomości SBS 6 stycznia 2023

Polcare

Audycja dla polskich seniorów - odc. 135

koncert drugi (2).jpg

PolArt 2022