Przeprosiny dla gejów

Published 25 May 2016 at 5:34pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 10:32am
By Dorota Banasiak
Daniel Andrews Premier Wiktorii przeprosił w parlamencie homoseksualistów. Chodzi o przepisy, na mocy których karano ich za orientację seksualną. Obowiązywały one w tym stanie do 1981 roku.

