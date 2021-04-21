SBS po polsku

Czym i komu zagraża potęga dzisiejszych Chin?

SBS po polsku

USA China International affairs

The opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, 18 March, 2021. Source: AAP.jpg

Published 21 April 2021 at 4:25pm, updated 21 April 2021 at 4:38pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Trudne relacje Chin, Stanów Zjednoczonych i Australii - o obecnej sytuacji geopolitycznej mówi znawca rynków handlowych i wykładowca na uniwersytecie Canberra University Business School, Pan Stanisław Leszczyński.

