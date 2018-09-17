SBS po polsku

Dlaczego Australijczycy piją coraz mniej?

A beer is poured at the Willie the Boatman brewery in Sydney, Friday, May 4, 2018. A beer tax that slugs craft brewers 40 per cent more for using smaller kegs is due to be axed in the federal budget. (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz) NO ARCHIVING

Published 17 September 2018 at 6:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:24pm
By Anna Sadurska, Charlotte Lam
Statystycznie w ubiegłym roku wypito w Australii mniej alkoholu niz w poprzednich latach. Ostatni taki wynik odnotowano w 1961 roku. Jest kilka przyczyn tego pozytywnego zjawiska.

