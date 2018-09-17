Dlaczego Australijczycy piją coraz mniej?

Source: (AAP Image/Daniel Munoz)
Published 17 September 2018 at 6:51pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:24pm
By Anna Sadurska, Charlotte Lam
Source: SBS
Statystycznie w ubiegłym roku wypito w Australii mniej alkoholu niz w poprzednich latach. Ostatni taki wynik odnotowano w 1961 roku. Jest kilka przyczyn tego pozytywnego zjawiska.
