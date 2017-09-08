Zielone światło dla sondażu w sprawie legalizacji małżeństw par homoseksualnych

Same-sex marriage supporters outside the High Court in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 8 September 2017 at 6:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:40am
By Magda Dejneka, Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sąd Najwyższy zadecydował, że rząd federalny ma prawo do przeprowadzenia kontrowersyjnego sondażu na temat legalizacji małżeństw osób tej samej płci.
Published 8 September 2017 at 6:14pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:40am
By Magda Dejneka, Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share