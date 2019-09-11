Apel Hong Kong'u o pomoc

A protester dressed as the Statue of Liberty poses as people march past from Charter Garden to the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Source: (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Published 11 September 2019 at 10:20am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kiedy eskalacja przemocy w Hong Kongu groziła powtórką z "Tiananmen Square”, protestanci zwrócili się do australijskiego rządu i prezydenta USA Donalda Trumpa o ochronę przed Pekinem i pomoc w uwolnieniu miasta spod kontroli Chin.
Published 11 September 2019 at 10:20am
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share