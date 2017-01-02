SBS po polsku

‘Pożar zniszczył wszystko’ mówi właścicielka ‘Polish Place’

Anna Sotter, the owner of the destroyed Polish restaurant

Courtesy of Gold Cost Bulleitn. Picture Glenn Hampson Source: Courtesy of Gold Cost Bulleitn. Picture Glenn Hampson

Published 2 January 2017 at 3:44pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 3:54pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Ogień zniszczył ośrodek turystyczny i restaurację polską Polish Place pod Tamborine Mountain w Queensland. SBS rozmawia z włascicielką Anną Sotter

