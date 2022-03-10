SBS po polsku

W Australii Południowej – dużo o kobietach na Dzień Kobiet

International Women's day rally march from the State Library to Parliament House in Melbourne, Friday, March 8, 2019.

Participants in Melbourne's International Women's day rally march from the State Library to Parliament House in Melbourne, Friday, March 8, 2019. Source: AAP Image/Ellen Smith

Published 10 March 2022 at 1:52pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 1:56pm
By Rena Zurawel
Komentarz ostatnich wydarzeń z SA w opracowaniu naszej korespondentki z Adelaidy, Reny Żurawel. Tym razem o Dniu Kobiet obchodzonym w tym stanie - czy w SA się o tym jeszcze pamięta?

