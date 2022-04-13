W Australii Południowej – mamy nowego premiera

SA Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas talks during a leaders debate with SA Premier Steven Marshall at the South Australia Press Club, March 10, 2022. Source: AAP
Published 13 April 2022 at 4:05pm, updated 13 April 2022 at 4:10pm
By Rena Zurawel
Source: SBS
Komentarz ostatnich wydarzeń z SA w opracowaniu naszej korespondentki z Adelaidy, Reny Żurawel. Tym razem o wyborach, lecznictwie i utrudnieniach w ruchu drogowych podczas meczu Rugby...
