W Australii Południowej – mamy nowego premiera

SA Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas talks during a leaders debate with SA Premier Steven Marshall at the South Australia Press Club in Adelaide, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AAP Image/Matt Turner) NO ARCHIVING

Published 13 April 2022 at 4:05pm, updated 13 April 2022 at 4:10pm
By Rena Zurawel
Komentarz ostatnich wydarzeń z SA w opracowaniu naszej korespondentki z Adelaidy, Reny Żurawel. Tym razem o wyborach, lecznictwie i utrudnieniach w ruchu drogowych podczas meczu Rugby...

