SBS po polsku

W Południowej Australii - anomalia pogodowe..

SBS po polsku

Supplied image of the Coles fire, near Lucindale in the lower south-east region of South Australia, Friday, 21 January, 2022.

Supplied image of the Coles fire, near Lucindale in the lower south-east region of South Australia, Friday, 21 January, 2022. Source: SA COUNTRY FIRE SERVICE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2022 at 11:57am, updated 10 February 2022 at 12:00pm
By Rena Zurawel
Source: SBS

Komentarz ostatnich wydarzeń z SA w opracowaniu naszej korespondentki z Adelaidy, Reny Żurawel. Tym razem o anomaliach pogodowych i wspomnienia dawnej Adelajdy.

Published 10 February 2022 at 11:57am, updated 10 February 2022 at 12:00pm
By Rena Zurawel
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

news pic

Wiadomości 27 października 2022 - SBS News Flash

Money is taken out of a wallet Canberra, April 8, 2014.

Budżet w pigułce - dostaniemy po kieszeni czy nie?

Retailers say Australia is at a crisis point when it comes to labour shortages in the sector.

Nie ma ludzi do pracy!

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

W tegorocznym budżecie - pomoc dla rodzin