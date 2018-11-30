SBS po polsku

Sonda InSight wylądowała na Marsie!

InSight Mars

This photo provided by NASA shows the first image acquired by the InSight Mars lander Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:34pm
By Anna Sadurska, Sunil Awasthi
Available in other languages

W poniedziałek 26 listopada po sześciu miesiącach podróży sonda InSight wylądowała na Czerwonej Planecie i przesłała na Ziemię radosne: Żyję. Ja żyje!

