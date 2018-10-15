Invictus Games: inspiracją dla rannych żołnierzy

Team Poland Source: Team Poland
Od 20 do 27 października Sydney będzie gospodarzem 4 Igrzysk Invictus Games, zawodów niezwyciężonych. Uczestnicy Igrzysk Invictus Games chcą zmierzyć się ze swoją niepełnosprawnością. Spotkanie z polską drużyną odbędzie się w niedzielę 21 października w Klubie Polskim w Ashfield. Początek o godzinie 18-stej.
